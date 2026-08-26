Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qamar 54:4 ولقد جاءهم من الانباء ما فيه مزدجر ٤

Faqe 528 · Xhuz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
جَآءَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
فِيهِ
مُزۡدَجَرٌ
٤
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 53) and Iqtarabat As-Sa`ah (Al-Qamar, chapter 54), during (the `Id Prayers of) Al-Adha and Al-Fitr. The Prophet used to recite these two Surahs during

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Hadith of Abu Waqid preceded, in which it is mentioned that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ would recite Surah Qaf (chapter 5

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders