Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qamar 54:37 ولقد راودوه عن ضيفه فطمسنا اعينهم فذوقوا عذابي ونذر ٣٧

Faqe 530 · Xhuz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدُوهُ
عَن
ضَيۡفِهِۦ
فَطَمَسۡنَآ
أَعۡيُنَهُمۡ
فَذُوقُواْ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders