Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qamar 54:12 وفجرنا الارض عيونا فالتقى الماء على امر قد قدر ١٢

Faqe 529 · Xhuz 27

وَفَجَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
عُيُونٗا
فَٱلۡتَقَى
ٱلۡمَآءُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٖ
قَدۡ
قُدِرَ
١٢
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders