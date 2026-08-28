Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Mursalat 77:47 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٤٧

Faqe 581 · Xhuz 29

وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٤٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t

وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ

** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders