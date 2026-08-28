Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Mursalat 77:35 هاذا يوم لا ينطقون ٣٥

Faqe 581 · Xhuz 29

هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٣٥
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders