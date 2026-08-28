Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Mursalat 77:3 والناشرات نشرا ٣

Faqe 580 · Xhuz 29

وَٱلنَّٰشِرَٰتِ
نَشۡرٗا
٣
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,

وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ

(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders