Al-Mursalat 77:18 كذالك نفعل بالمجرمين ١٨
Faqe 580 · Xhuz 29
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَفۡعَلُ
بِٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٨
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…