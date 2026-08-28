Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Mursalat 77:18 كذالك نفعل بالمجرمين ١٨

Faqe 580 · Xhuz 29

كَذَٰلِكَ
نَفۡعَلُ
بِٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٨
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders