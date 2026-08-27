Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Insan 76:7 يوفون بالنذر ويخافون يوما كان شره مستطيرا ٧

Faqe 579 · Xhuz 29

يُوفُونَ
بِٱلنَّذۡرِ
وَيَخَافُونَ
يَوۡمٗا
كَانَ
شَرُّهُۥ
مُسۡتَطِيرٗا
٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders