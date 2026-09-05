Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:79 فويل للذين يكتبون الكتاب بايديهم ثم يقولون هاذا من عند الله ليشتروا به ثمنا قليلا فويل لهم مما كتبت ايديهم وويل لهم مما يكسبون ٧٩

Faqe 12 · Xhuz 1

فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُبُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُونَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيَشۡتَرُواْ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗاۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٧٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meaning of `Ummi

Allah said,

وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ

(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid stated. 'Ummyyun' is plural for Ummi, that is, a person who does not write, as Abu Al-`Aliyah, Ar-Rabi`, Qatadah, Ibrahim An-Nakha`i and others said. T

The Meaning of `Ummi

Allah said,

وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ

(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid s

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders