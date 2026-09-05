Al-Baqarah 2:79 فويل للذين يكتبون الكتاب بايديهم ثم يقولون هاذا من عند الله ليشتروا به ثمنا قليلا فويل لهم مما كتبت ايديهم وويل لهم مما يكسبون ٧٩
Faqe 12 · Xhuz 1
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُبُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُونَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيَشۡتَرُواْ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗاۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٧٩
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Meaning of `Ummi
Allah said,
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ
(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid stated. 'Ummyyun' is plural for Ummi, that is, a person who does not write, as Abu Al-`Aliyah, Ar-Rabi`, Qatadah, Ibrahim An-Nakha`i and others said. T…
The Meaning of `Ummi
Allah said,
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ
(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid s…