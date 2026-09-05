Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:77 اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧

Faqe 12 · Xhuz 1

أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ

(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أ

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders