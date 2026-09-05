Al-Baqarah 2:77 اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
Faqe 12 · Xhuz 1
أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…