Al-Baqarah 2:73 فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣
Faqe 11 · Xhuz 1
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِبُوهُ
بِبَعۡضِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٣
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…