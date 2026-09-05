Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩

Faqe 10 · Xhuz 1

قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and the many unnecessary questions they asked their Messengers. This is why when they were stubborn, Allah made the decisions difficult for them. Had the

The Stubbornness of the Jews regarding the Cow; Allah made the Matter difficult for Them

Allah mentioned the stubbornness of the Children of Israel and

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders