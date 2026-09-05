Al-Baqarah 2:60 ۞ واذ استسقى موسى لقومه فقلنا اضرب بعصاك الحجر فانفجرت منه اثنتا عشرة عينا قد علم كل اناس مشربهم كلوا واشربوا من رزق الله ولا تعثوا في الارض مفسدين ٦٠
Faqe 9 · Xhuz 1
۞ وَإِذِ
ٱسۡتَسۡقَىٰ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِب
بِّعَصَاكَ
ٱلۡحَجَرَۖ
فَٱنفَجَرَتۡ
مِنۡهُ
ٱثۡنَتَا
عَشۡرَةَ
عَيۡنٗاۖ
قَدۡ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
أُنَاسٖ
مَّشۡرَبَهُمۡۖ
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تَعۡثَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُفۡسِدِينَ
٦٠
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
Twelve Springs gush forth
Allah said, "Remember My favor on you when I answered the supplication of your Prophet, Musa, when he asked Me to provide you with water. I made the water available for you, making it gush out through a stone. Twelve springs burst out of that stone, a designated spring for e…
Twelve Springs gush forth
Allah said, "Remember My favor on you when I answered the supplication of your Prophet, Musa, when he asked Me to provide you…