Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:60 ۞ واذ استسقى موسى لقومه فقلنا اضرب بعصاك الحجر فانفجرت منه اثنتا عشرة عينا قد علم كل اناس مشربهم كلوا واشربوا من رزق الله ولا تعثوا في الارض مفسدين ٦٠

Faqe 9 · Xhuz 1

۞ وَإِذِ
ٱسۡتَسۡقَىٰ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِب
بِّعَصَاكَ
ٱلۡحَجَرَۖ
فَٱنفَجَرَتۡ
مِنۡهُ
ٱثۡنَتَا
عَشۡرَةَ
عَيۡنٗاۖ
قَدۡ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
أُنَاسٖ
مَّشۡرَبَهُمۡۖ
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تَعۡثَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُفۡسِدِينَ
٦٠
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Twelve Springs gush forth

Allah said, "Remember My favor on you when I answered the supplication of your Prophet, Musa, when he asked Me to provide you with water. I made the water available for you, making it gush out through a stone. Twelve springs burst out of that stone, a designated spring for e

Twelve Springs gush forth

Allah said, "Remember My favor on you when I answered the supplication of your Prophet, Musa, when he asked Me to provide you

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders