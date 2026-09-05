Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧

Faqe 8 · Xhuz 1

وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Shade, the Manna and the Quail

After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He granted them, saying,

وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ

And We shaded you with clouds. This Ayah mentions the white clouds that provided shade for the C

The Shade, the Manna and the Quail

After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He gra

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders