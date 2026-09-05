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Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:53 واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣

Faqe 8 · Xhuz 1

وَإِذۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
٥٣
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders