Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:50 واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠

Faqe 8 · Xhuz 1

وَإِذۡ
فَرَقۡنَا
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَأَغۡرَقۡنَآ
ءَالَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٠
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ

(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders