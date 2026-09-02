Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤

Faqe 6 · Xhuz 1

وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Honoring Adam when the Angels prostrated before Him

This Ayah mentions the great honor that Allah granted Adam, and Allah reminded Adam's offspring of this fact. Allah commanded the angels to prostrate before Adam, as this Ayah and many Hadiths testify, such as the Hadith about the intercession that

Honoring Adam when the Angels prostrated before Him

This Ayah mentions the great honor that Allah granted Adam, and Allah reminded Adam's offspring of

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders