Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩

Faqe 5 · Xhuz 1

هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Evidence of Allah's Ability

After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mentioned another proof that they can witness, that is, the creation of the heavens and earth. Allah said,

هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي

Evidence of Allah's Ability

After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders