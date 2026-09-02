Al-Baqarah 2:26 ۞ ان الله لا يستحيي ان يضرب مثلا ما بعوضة فما فوقها فاما الذين امنوا فيعلمون انه الحق من ربهم واما الذين كفروا فيقولون ماذا اراد الله بهاذا مثلا يضل به كثيرا ويهدي به كثيرا وما يضل به الا الفاسقين ٢٦
Faqe 5 · Xhuz 1
۞ إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَسۡتَحۡيِۦٓ
أَن
يَضۡرِبَ
مَثَلٗا
مَّا
بَعُوضَةٗ
فَمَا
فَوۡقَهَاۚ
فَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
فَيَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّهُ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأَمَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
فَيَقُولُونَ
مَاذَآ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهَٰذَا
مَثَلٗاۘ
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗا
وَيَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
كَثِيرٗاۚ
وَمَا
يُضِلُّ
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡفَٰسِقِينَ
٢٦
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas, Ibn Mas`ud, and some Companions said; "When Allah gave these two examples of the hypocrites" meaning Allah's statements,
مَثَلُهُمْ كَمَثَلِ الَّذِى اسْتَوْقَدَ نَاراً
(Their likeness is as the likeness of one who kindled a fire), and,
أَوْ كَصَيِّبٍ…
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas, Ibn Mas`ud, and some Companions said; "When Allah gave these two examples of the hypocrites" meaning…