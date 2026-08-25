An-Najm 53:41 ثم يجزاه الجزاء الاوفى ٤١
Página 527 · Juz 27
ثُمَّ
يُجۡزَىٰهُ
ٱلۡجَزَآءَ
ٱلۡأَوۡفَىٰ
٤١
Depois, ser-lhe-á retribuído, com a mais eqüitativa recompensa?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…