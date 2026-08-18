Al-Qasas 28:30 فلما اتاها نودي من شاطي الواد الايمن في البقعة المباركة من الشجرة ان يا موسى اني انا الله رب العالمين ٣٠
Página 389 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
E quando lá chegou, foi chamado por uma voz, que partia do lado direito do vale, a planície bendita, junto à árvore: ÓMoisés, sou Eu, Deus, Senhor do Universo!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…