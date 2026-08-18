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Al-Qasas 28:3 نتلو عليك من نبا موسى وفرعون بالحق لقوم يومنون ٣

Página 385 · Juz 20

نَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِن
نَّبَإِ
مُوسَىٰ
وَفِرۡعَوۡنَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣
Em verdade, relatar-te-emos, algo da história de Moisés e do Faraó (e também) ao povo fiel.
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to recite to us:

طسم

(Ta Sin Mim.) the two hundred. He said, `I do not know it; you should go to someone who learned it from the Messenger of Allah ﷺ Khab

Which was revealed in Makkah

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal, may Allah have mercy on him, recorded that Ma`diykarib said: "We came to `Abdullah and asked him to

Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders