Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma

Al-Qamar 54:37 ولقد راودوه عن ضيفه فطمسنا اعينهم فذوقوا عذابي ونذر ٣٧

Página 530 · Juz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدُوهُ
عَن
ضَيۡفِهِۦ
فَطَمَسۡنَآ
أَعۡيُنَهُمۡ
فَذُوقُواْ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٧
E intentaram desonrar os seus hóspedes; então, cegamos-lhes os olhos, dizendo: Sofrei, pois, o Meu castigo e a Minhaadmoestação!
Continue lendo

Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

Mais Tafsirs
Notes placeholders