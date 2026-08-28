Al-Mursalat 77:48 واذا قيل لهم اركعوا لا يركعون ٤٨
Página 581 · Juz 29
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱرۡكَعُواْ
لَا
يَرۡكَعُونَ
٤٨
E quando lhes foi dito: Genuflecti!, não genuflectiram.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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