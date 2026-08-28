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Al-Mursalat 77:24 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٢٤

Página 581 · Juz 29

وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٢٤
Ai, nesse dia, dos desmentidores!
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

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