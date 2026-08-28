Al-Mursalat 77:15 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ١٥
Página 580 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
١٥
Ai, nesse dia, dos desmentidores!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…