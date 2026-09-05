Al-Baqarah 2:82 والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٨٢
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وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٨٢
Os fiéis, que praticam o bem, serão os diletos do Paraíso, onde morarão eternamente.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on the Day of Resurrection with no good deeds, only evil deeds, then he will be among the people of the Fire.
وَالَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّـلِ…
Allah says, the matter is not as you have wished and hoped it to be. Rather, whoever does an evil deed and abides purposefully in his error, coming on…