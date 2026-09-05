Al-Baqarah 2:75 ۞ افتطمعون ان يومنوا لكم وقد كان فريق منهم يسمعون كلام الله ثم يحرفونه من بعد ما عقلوه وهم يعلمون ٧٥
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۞ أَفَتَطۡمَعُونَ
أَن
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
لَكُمۡ
وَقَدۡ
كَانَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
كَلَٰمَ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
يُحَرِّفُونَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٧٥
Aspirais, acaso, a que os judeus creiam em vós, sendo que alguns deles escutavam as palavras de Deus e, depois de asterem compreendido, alteravam-nas conscientemente?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…