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Al-Baqarah 2:73 فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣

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فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِبُوهُ
بِبَعۡضِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
يُحۡيِ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٧٣
Então ordenamos: Golpeai-o (o morto), com um pedaço dela (rês sacrificada). Assim Deus ressuscita os mortos vosmanifesta os seu sinais, para que raciocineis.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,

وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

Th

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Notes placeholders