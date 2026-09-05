Al-Baqarah 2:61 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نصبر على طعام واحد فادع لنا ربك يخرج لنا مما تنبت الارض من بقلها وقثايها وفومها وعدسها وبصلها قال اتستبدلون الذي هو ادنى بالذي هو خير اهبطوا مصرا فان لكم ما سالتم وضربت عليهم الذلة والمسكنة وباءوا بغضب من الله ذالك بانهم كانوا يكفرون بايات الله ويقتلون النبيين بغير الحق ذالك بما عصوا وكانوا يعتدون ٦١
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نَّصۡبِرَ
عَلَىٰ
طَعَامٖ
وَٰحِدٖ
فَٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُخۡرِجۡ
لَنَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
مِنۢ
بَقۡلِهَا
وَقِثَّآئِهَا
وَفُومِهَا
وَعَدَسِهَا
وَبَصَلِهَاۖ
قَالَ
أَتَسۡتَبۡدِلُونَ
ٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
أَدۡنَىٰ
بِٱلَّذِي
هُوَ
خَيۡرٌۚ
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِصۡرٗا
فَإِنَّ
لَكُم
مَّا
سَأَلۡتُمۡۗ
وَضُرِبَتۡ
عَلَيۡهِمُ
ٱلذِّلَّةُ
وَٱلۡمَسۡكَنَةُ
وَبَآءُو
بِغَضَبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
يَكۡفُرُونَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَيَقۡتُلُونَ
ٱلنَّبِيِّـۧنَ
بِغَيۡرِ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
بِمَا
عَصَواْ
وَّكَانُواْ
يَعۡتَدُونَ
٦١
E de quando dissestes: Ó Moisés, jamais nos conformaremos com um só tipo de alimento! Roga ao teu Senhor que nosproporcione tudo quanto a terra produz: suas hortaliças, seus pepinos, seus alhos, suas lentilhas e suas cebolas! Perguntou-lhes: Quereis trocar o melhor pelo pior? Pois bem: Voltai para o Egito, onde terei que implorais! E foramcondenados à humilhação e à indigência, e incorreram na abominação de Deus; isso, porque negaram os versículos osversículos de Deus e assassinaram injustamente os profetas. E também porque se rebelaram e foram agressores.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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