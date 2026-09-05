Al-Baqarah 2:49 واذ نجيناكم من ال فرعون يسومونكم سوء العذاب يذبحون ابناءكم ويستحيون نساءكم وفي ذالكم بلاء من ربكم عظيم ٤٩
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وَإِذۡ
نَجَّيۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۡ
ءَالِ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
يَسُومُونَكُمۡ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يُذَبِّحُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَكُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيُونَ
نِسَآءَكُمۡۚ
وَفِي
ذَٰلِكُم
بَلَآءٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
عَظِيمٞ
٤٩
Recordai-vos de quando vos livramos do povo do Faraó, que vos infligia o mais cruel castigo, degolando os vossosfilhos e deixando com vida as vossas mulheres. Naquilo tivestes uma grande prova do vosso Senhor.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ
(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting…
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ…