Al-Baqarah 2:37 فتلقى ادم من ربه كلمات فتاب عليه انه هو التواب الرحيم ٣٧
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فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
مِن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَلِمَٰتٖ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٣٧
Adão obteve do seu Senhor algumas palavras de inspiração, e Ele o perdoou, porque é o Remissório, o Misericordioso.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَـسِرِينَ
(They said: "Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You forgive us not, and besto…
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن…