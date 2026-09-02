Al-Baqarah 2:35 وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥
Página 6 · Juz 1
وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
Determinamos: Ó Adão, habita o Paraíso com a tua esposa e desfrutai dele com a prodigalidade que vos aprouver; porém, não vos aproximeis desta árvore, porque vos contareis entre os iníquos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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