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Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣

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قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
Ele ordenou: Ó Adão, revela-lhes os seus nomes. E quando ele lhes revelou os seus nomes, asseverou (Deus): Não vosdisse que conheço o mistério dos céus e da terra, assim como o que manifestais e o que ocultais?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

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