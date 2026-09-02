Al-Baqarah 2:30 واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠
Página 6 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
(Recorda-te ó Profeta) de quando teu Senhor disse aos anjos: Vou instituir um legatário na terra! Perguntaram-Lhe: Estabelecerás nela quem alí fará corrupção, derramando sangue, enquanto nós celebramos Teus louvores, glorificando-Te? Disse (o Senhor): Eu sei o que vós ignorais.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation
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وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَـئِكَةِ
(And (remember) when your Lord said to the a…
Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation
Allah reiterated His favor on the Children of Adam when He stated that He mentio…