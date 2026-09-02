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Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥

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ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
Mas Deus escarnecerá deles e os abandonará, vacilantes, em suas transgressões.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

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Notes placeholders