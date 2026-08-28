Al-Mursalat 77:27 وجعلنا فيها رواسي شامخات واسقيناكم ماء فراتا ٢٧
Bladzijde 581 · Juz 29
وَجَعَلۡنَا
فِيهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
شَٰمِخَٰتٖ
وَأَسۡقَيۡنَٰكُم
مَّآءٗ
فُرَاتٗا
٢٧
En Wij plaatsten daarop stevige bergen en Wij schonken jullie helder water.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…