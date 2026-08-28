Al-Mursalat 77:17 ثم نتبعهم الاخرين ١٧
Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29
ثُمَّ
نُتۡبِعُهُمُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
١٧
Waarna Wij hen deden opvolgen door de lateren?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…