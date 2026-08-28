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Al-Mursalat 77:11 واذا الرسل اقتت ١١

Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29

وَإِذَا
ٱلرُّسُلُ
أُقِّتَتۡ
١١
En wanneer voor de Boodschappers de tijd vastgesteld is.
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Lees Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,

وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ

(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`

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