Al-Mursalat 77:11 واذا الرسل اقتت ١١
Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29
وَإِذَا
ٱلرُّسُلُ
أُقِّتَتۡ
١١
En wanneer voor de Boodschappers de tijd vastgesteld is.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…