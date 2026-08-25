Tafseer: Al-Qamar 54:8

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,
(The Day that the caller will call (them) to a terrible thing.) to the Recompense and the afflictions, horrors and tremendous hardships that it brings forth,
(with humbled eyes), their eyes will be covered with disgrace,
(they will come forth from (their) graves as if they were locusts spread abroad.) They will gather towards the area of Reckoning in such haste and crowds, in response to the caller, as if they were crowds of locusts spreading all about. Allah said,
(Hastening) meaing hurriedly,
(towards the caller.) without being able to hesitate or slow down,
(The disbelievers will say: "This is a hard Day."), meaing, `this is a hard, terrible, horrifying and distressful Day,'
(Truly, that Day will be a Hard Day -- far from easy for the dis- believers.) (74:9-10)