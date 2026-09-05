Al-Baqarah 2:78 ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨
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وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
En er zijn ongeletterden onder hen die de Shcrift (de Taurât) niet kennen, behalve door kletspraat en zij vermoeden slechts.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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