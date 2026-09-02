Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
Bladzijde 7 · Juz 1
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
En gelooft in wat Ik aan jullie heb neergezonden (de Koran), als bevestiging van wat bij jullie is (de Taurât en de Zabôer), en weest niet de eersten die daarin niet geloven. En verruilt Mijn Verzen niet voor een geringe prijs. En vreest daarom alleen Mij.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam
Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded them with the example of their father Israel, Allah's Prophet Ya`qub, as if saying, "O children of the pious, righteous servant of Allah who obeyed Al…
Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam
Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded…