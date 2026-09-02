Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
Bladzijde 7 · Juz 1
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
O Kinderen van Israël! Gedenkt Mijn gunst die Ik jullie geschonken heb en houdt jullie aan het verbond met Mij, dan zal Ik Mij houden aan het verbond met jullie. En vreest daarom alleen Mij.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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