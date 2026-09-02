Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
Bladzijde 5 · Juz 1
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Hij is het Degeme Doe vppr jullie alles wat op aarde is geschapen heeft, daarna wendde Hij Zich tot de hemel en vormde deze tot zeven hemelen. En Hij is Alwetend over alle zaken.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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