Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨
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كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
Hoe kunnen jullie niet in Allah geloven, terwijl jullie levenloos waren en Hij jullie toen tot leven bracht; waarop Hij jullie deed sterven, daarna doet Hij jullie herleven, en tenslotte zullen jullie tot hem terugkeren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ
(How can you disbelieve in Allah)
How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;
وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ
(Yo…
Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,
كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب…