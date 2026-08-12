The interpretation Joseph gave to the king’s dream was that the seven fat cows and the seven green ears of corn stood for seven years when there would be consistently good harvests. Animals would multiply and vegetation would flourish immensely. Thereafter, there would be scarcity and famine for seven years, during which period the previously reserved resources would be exhausted and only some portion for future sowing would be left. These succeeding seven years were represented by lean cows and withered ears of corn and these would consume the previous fat cows and green ears of corn. Along with the interpretation Joseph also indicated the means to overcome this calamity. He advised that the produce during the first seven years should be preserved with the utmost care and should be used with the utmost economy. He said that the corn in excess of the food requirement should be left in the ear of corn to keep it safe from pests and in this way, the produce of seven years would be sufficient for fourteen years. Furthermore he gave the good news that the year following the seven years of famine would again be a year of good harvests. There would be copious rain in these years and people would have plenty of milk and fruit. God Almighty caused the king to have a strange dream and through Joseph indicated its correct interpretation. In this way Joseph was provided with an opportunity to attain a very high status in the Government of Egypt.