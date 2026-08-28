An-Naba' 78:6 الم نجعل الارض مهادا ٦
Halaman 582 · Juz 30
أَلَمۡ
نَجۡعَلِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
مِهَٰدٗا
٦
(Mengapa kamu ragu-ragukan kekuasaan Kami menghidupkan semula orang-orang yang telah mati?) Bukankah Kami telah menjadikan bumi (terbentang luas) sebagai hamparan?
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement
In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.