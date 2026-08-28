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An-Naba' 78:4 كلا سيعلمون ٤

Halaman 582 · Juz 30

كـَلَّا
سَيَعۡلَمُونَ
٤
Jangan! (Janganlah mereka bersikap demikian!) Mereka akan mengetahui (dengan yakin tentang kebenaran hari balasan itu).
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Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement

In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the

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