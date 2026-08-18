Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣
Halaman 389 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Nabi Musa merayu dengan berkata: "Wahai Tuhanku, bahawa aku telah membunuh seorang dari kalangan mereka; oleh itu aku takut mereka akan membunuhku "
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,
قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً
( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic…
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from…