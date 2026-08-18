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Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣

Halaman 389 · Juz 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Nabi Musa merayu dengan berkata: "Wahai Tuhanku, bahawa aku telah membunuh seorang dari kalangan mereka; oleh itu aku takut mereka akan membunuhku "
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,

قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً

( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from

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Notes placeholders