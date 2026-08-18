Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١
Halaman 389 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
"Dan (sekarang) campakkanlah tongkatmu". (Ia pun mencampaknya), maka apabila ia melihat tongkatnya itu (menjadi seekor ular besar) bergerak cepat tangkas, seolah-olah seekor ular kecil, berpalinglah ia melarikan diri dan tidak menoleh lagi. (Lalu ia diseru): "Wahai Musa, datanglah kemari dan janganlah engkau takut. Sesungguhnya engkau dari orang-orang yang beroleh aman.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…